Touch Any Nurse, Midwife; And You Touch All Of Us – GRNMA Warns Hospitals

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied associations (Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetics) have warned managers of health facilities against victimising their members who take part in the recently-declared nationwide strike.

This follows the announcement of the suspension of a nationwide strike at a press conference held by GRANMA on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 in Accra.

The group also called for the suspension of any punitive actions already being taken against any of its members.

President of GRNMA, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, addressing the press conference, said: “We will not tolerate any form of intimidation or victimisation from either our employers, their agents or representatives in any facility.

“We want them to note that an attack on any nurse, midwife, PA or CRA at any facility anywhere in the country is an attack on the entire fraternity.

“When it comes to our notice, we shall deliver the appropriate response.”

“Notice is hereby served that any facility manager who has taken any action against any nurse, midwife, PA, CRA for the fact that they participated in our strike must reverse those actions immediately for the larger interest of all of us.”

The GRNMA announced its members will return to work effective 8 am on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Mrs Ofori Ampofo said: “In the face of the injunction, our respect for the courts coupled with our innate passion to serve our patients and for that matter the good people of Ghana, we have decided to temporarily suspend our strike action with effect from Thursday, 24 September 2020 at 8 am, pending the outcome of our negotiations.”

GRNMA, therefore, urged all its members to resume work on the scheduled date on the morning shift.

The association further called on the general public to ensure that the government and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) address their grievances to ensure a proper delivery of their services to the public.

“Even as we suspend this strike, we also ask the general public to add their voice and ask the employer to take good care of us so that we can be in a better position to take better care of you.

“We’re going ahead to the National Labour Commission, per its invitation to us, and we want all our members to keep faith with the leadership.

“We wish to reiterate that nurses, midwives, PAs and CRS did not sign an oath of poverty. We assure you that we will not fail you.”

The association also advised its members to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as they resume work.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, we call on all our members to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols, especially the wearing of facemasks, as we return to work on Thursday morning.”

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied associations (Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists) embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday, 21 September 2020.

The strike action left patients stranded at the various government hospitals and health centres across the country.

