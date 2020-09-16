NPP's John Kumah Donates 40 Set Of Sewing Machines To Tailors And Dressmakers Association

Over the weekend, the Parliamentary candidate for Ejisu constituency Lawyer John Ampotuah Kumah together with some eminent members of his constituency attended an annual graduation ceremony of the National Tailors and Dressmakers Association KNUST Zone and that of Bonwire on the 11th and 13th of September, 2020 respectively.

In his speeches, Lawyer John Ampotuah Kumah admonished them to be passionate in their occupation and also obey all work ethics.

As the Special Guest of the ceremonies, he donated 30 sets of sewing machines to the KNUST ZONE and 10 sets to Bonwire to help them in their work and promised to do more.

In return, the leadership of the GNTDA -KNUST Zone led by Mr Beclose Adzikal Chairman of the Association Madam Nancy Danso Boateng (Secretary) and Mrs Gloria K. Badu the Committee Chairperson as well as that of Bonwire showed their greatest appreciation to the Parliamentary Candidate for his kind gesture and support to the Association.

They noted that it is the vision of the organization to work together in unity, mindful of the need for credibility and transparency, that ensures the acquisition of requisite skills and resources to effectively contribute to the National Developmental Agenda.