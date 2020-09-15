Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality Sees Smooth Start Of BECE

Listen to article

Reports say the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commenced smoothly without any hitches in the Sefwi-Waiwso Municipality.

So far, a total of 3,266 candidates from 67 public and 42 private schools are writing the examination in some 16 centers.

At the English and Arabic center at Sefwi-Asawinso, Mr Kwabena Musah, a supervisor told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all the COVID-19 pandemic protocols were being observed and that 205 candidates from five schools are writing at the center.

He indicated that all materials were received, and the exams started on a good note.

At the Sefwi- Waiwso senior high school center, the supervisor Mr. Peter Kyeremateng said a total of 132 candidates from five schools wrote the exams at the center with one candidate each from Dwenase Presbyterian Junior high and Anglican Junior high schools absent.

At the time Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited Waiwso R/C center, Madam Georgina Amissah, the supervisor said the center received all materials and that a total of 219 candidates from seven schools were sitting for the examination at the center with two candidates absent.

Mr. Edmond Ababio, Sefwi- Waiwso Municipal examination coordinator expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination.

He said the necessary measures have been put in place to check leakages.

---GNA