ECOWAS Meeting At Peduase: Major Roads Expected To Temporarily Close

Due to the high-level ECOWAS meeting being convened by ECOWAS Chairman, President Akufo-Addo, some major roads are expected to close to traffic tomorrow Tuesday, September 15th, 2020.

This action is meant to ease the movement of diplomats who will be attending the meeting at Peduase Lodge.

This is the first sub-regional meeting called by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Chairman of ECOWAS.

Leaders are expected to deliberate on measures to resolve the political crisis in Mali at the meeting.

The roads that will be closed temporarily on Tuesday are:

The Kotoka International Airport to the Liberation Road at Opeibea

The airport bypass to Giffard Road through to the Liberation Road.

Kempinski hotel to the National Theater on the Independence avenue

Liberation Road through to N4 to Peduase Lodge

Liberation Road from 37 to Obasanjo Street, Tang Palace Hotel, Independence Avenue to Ako-Adjei

The police have cautioned the general public to adhere to traffic regulations as the country hosts the diplomats.

“Motorist should park on the right when they see the convoy approaching,” a statement from the Police Service said.

President Akufo-Addo hopes to reach a consensus aimed at preventing an escalation of the tensions in Mali at the meeting.

