GCPP 6th National Delegates Congress

The Great Consolidated Popular Party informs its teeming supporters across the Country and the general public that our machinery to produce an upset in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will be unravelled at our 6th National Delegates Congress. The congress will take place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on September 19, 2020, under the theme: “Let Ghana Breathe Again”.

Due to strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, attendance to the congress will be strictly by invitation and attendees will be delegates from all the 16 regions, all the tertiary institutions and also all parliamentary aspirants to acclaim the National Executives and the Flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential Elections. The congress will also outdoor GCPP’s manifesto that seeks to produce economic emancipation for the good people of Ghana.

GCPP, Domestication!

GCPP, Eat what you grow, grow what you eat!! GCPP, Ebeye Pinnsooo!!!

Citizen Ato Dadzie General Secretary

ALL MEDIA HOUSES