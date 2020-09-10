MTN Donates Face Masks To Kmasi South Hospital

MTN has donated 3000 face masks to the staff of Kumasi South Hospital in the Ashanti regional capital. The donation is in furtherance of what they say is their ‘major role’ to play in the fight against COVID-19.

Presenting the items to the hospital, the Acting General Manager, Northern Business District, Mr. Simon Amoh notes that MTN has no intention of relenting on their oars in the fight against Covid-19.

According to him, health is one of the three main pillars of MTN hence their dedicated assistance to health care providers across the country before and during Covid-19.

The Telecoms Giant has made several interventions across the country during the pandemic.

Key among their support is the over 44,000 Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) and PCR machines which they presented to the National COVID Trust Fund and the presentation of some essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute to enhance Medical research and also promote rapid testing and data processing.

Today’s donation forms part of yet another phase of their assistance to the nation as a total of 88,500 face masks have been donated in 30 other hospitals in all 16 regions.

Clinical Care Coordinator at the Kumasi South Hospital Dr. Angela Durowaah Frimpong who received the items on behalf of her colleagues expressed their gratitude to MTN for the continued support.

She assured MTN of putting the masks to judicious use since PPE has been in short supply the world over.

“Government alone cannot supply all the consumables we need so we really appreciate MTN and all the other organizations who have supported us through this period”, she said.