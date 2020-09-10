ModernGhanalogo

10.09.2020

Sanitation Minister Tours Bono East Region

By Reporter
2 HOURS AGO

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Hon Cecelia Abena Dapaah is currently in the Bono East Region as part of the official entourage of the President Akufo-Addo who is on official working tour.

The President yesterday cut the sword for the construction of a Waste Treatment Plant in the Bono East Region.

The facility when completed will be the first of its kind in the Region to take care of the treatment of solid waste in the Region and beyond.

The President will also cut the sword for the commencement of work for the Wenchi Water Project tomorrow Friday, September 11.

The project forms part of the nationwide water expansion projects by the Government in line with the Water for All Agenda by 2030.

The Sector Minister is accompanied by the Chief Director Mr Noah Tumfo and the PA to the Hon. Minister Ms Anita Akua Boateng.

The Deputy Minister Hon. Patrick Boamah is also expected to join the team today.

