Attacks On Military Is Due To Political Interference In Security Agencies — STRANEK-Africa

Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa) has insisted that the roots cause of the attacks on military personnel in the country are as a result of political interference in the security agency agencies by political parties.

Last month, tension rocked Dome Faase in Obom Domeabra Municipal after two military men were beaten to pulp by angry youth.

The military men went to Dome Faase to intervene in a possible land litigation clash but were rather assaulted by residents and left with knife wounds and their uniforms torn into tatters.

What ensued reminded the country of the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was killed at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017.

While condemning the attack on the military personnel, STRANEK-Africa has cited political interference in the work of the security agencies as the major problem at hand.

“This must stop but it is imperative to understand that a major cause of civilians attacking security agencies without fear or favour is the loss of trust in the security agencies due to political interference. Political interference has caused a reluctant attitude in leadership of the security agencies in cracking the whip when it deems fit with regards to professional misconduct of some security operatives”, a press release from the Group has explained.

STRANEK-Africa insists that it is necessary to rekindle confidence as well as respect for the security agencies in the country by divorcing political interference from the mode of their operations.

It believes this will restore the respect the citizenry has for the security agencies and in line put a stop to such unlawful attacks in the future.

Read full press release below: