Afenyo Markin Builds, Hands Over 11 Libraries To Library Authority

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency Alexander Afenyo Markin has handed over 11 libraries he built to the Ghana Library Authority for public use.

The libraries which are well stocked with books are located in different areas in Winneba with the latest one being the Opanyin Kwaku Dadzie Library at Essuekyir.

Speaking to Citi News the Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Afenyo Markin indicated that the libraries were built with the intention of inculcating reading habits into the youth of Effutu.

“This library is part of the libraries I built for the people Effutu and it is meant to serve the youth of Effutu and to improve their reading habits,” the MP said.

He urged the people of Effutu not to relent in their support for the New Patriotic Party by voting massively for them in the 2020 elections.

“People will criticize you but take it in good faith, people will say all sort of bad things about you but don’t give up because today I am who I am because I want to get the job done. Let’s work together,” Afenyo Markin said.

According to the Effutu legislator, it is time for the youth of Effutu to come together and support him in bringing development to the area.

Members of the Ghana Library Authority were presented with keys to the eleven libraries at a ceremony at Essoukyire.

On their part, the library authorities promised to make good use of the library to benefit the people of Effutu.

--- citinewsroom