Group Petitions Chief Iman Over Corruption Allegations Against Abdul Razak Usuman Of Zongo Dev't Fund

The Alliance for Zongo Progress (AZOD) has petitioned the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu to call Abdul Razak Usuman to order over alleged corrupt practices with respect to the Zongo Development Fund.

Abdul Razak Usuman, a worker with the internal Audit Agency is being accused of the corrupt sale of government documents, stealing of official laptops, and sabotage of the progress of Zongo.

AZOD says they have reason to believe that the internal auditor who has access to some document of the Zongo Development Fund documents sold them to Corruption Watch for reason known only to him.

Among the many other things Abdul Razak Usuman is being accused of, the Alliance for Zongo Progress wants the Chief Imam to call him to order and assign any punishment he deserves.

“Sir, with our unshakeable belief in your exemplary reign in astutely known. Your reign has brought to us impressive success we are proud of. Suffice to say is that, you encourage every Muslim in every place to exude the essence of honesty, truth, faithfulness, obedience. These values are alien to a corrupt Abdul Razak Usuman. He has gross disregard for what is right.

“Sir, in the light of this development, we wish to bring to your notice who Abdul Razak Usuman is, and to indulge on you to call him and his family to apologize to all Zongos for his reckless disregard for Zongos and any other punishment, your eminence, would deem appropriate”, a petition signed Alhaji Dr Misbau A. Yusuf who is Chairman of the Alliance for Zongo Progress has said.

Read the full petition below: