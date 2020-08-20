Obuasi East DCE Tours WASSCE Centres

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East District Assembly in the Ashanti Region Hon. Faustina Amissah, on Monday, August 17, 2020, visited Christ the King Senior High School and Artic Senior High School examination centres in the District.

The purpose of the tour was to witness the situation and the conduct of the ongoing 2020 West Africa Senior High Schools Certificate Examination, (WASSCE) in the District.

The DCE was accompanied by the District Director of Education Mrs. Leticia Obeng.

Interacting with the candidates, the District Chief Executive advised them to take the examination seriously, always keep to their books and eschew all forms of examination malpractices that will hinder their chances of success at the examination.

Hon. Faustina Ammisah entreated them to put out their best and wished them best of luck.

She commended both teachers and students for keeping to the COVID-19 protocols and also expressed satisfaction with the peaceful atmosphere the examination has been conducted so far.

On her part, The District Director of Education, Mrs. Leticia Obeng commended the candidates for their good behaviour and encouraged them to remain focused and study hard to achieve their aim.

Supervisors of the two centres visited confirmed that the centres had not recorded any examination malpractices.

In all, 593 students registered for the exams with 6 absentees at the Christ the King Catholic Senior High School whiles 188 students sat for the Exams at the Artic Senior High School.

Also at the St. Margaret Senior High School, a total of 93 students have taken part in the Examinations whereas 19 students sat for the exams at Father Murphy Senior High School.