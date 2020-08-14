Free Water Service: We Will Pay But Bring The Right Data, Valid Records---CWSA To Water Suppliers

The Chief Executive of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Engineer Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi (MV) has set the records right over false claims by some private water suppliers that the government has refused to pay them for services under the free water directive as part of the COVID-19 relief announced by the President His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Association of Small Towns Water Supply Systems-Ghana had threatened in a news item that appeared on Ghanaweb and other news portals that it will not be able to comply with the President's directive for yet another 3 months in this COVID-19 season since outstanding debts from April to June had not been cleared.

But in a sharp response on Wednesday 12th August 2020, Engineer Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi cleared the air that the CWSA remains committed to paying all outstanding debts owed these water suppliers but the difficulty is the inconsistencies in the gathering of their records particularly the number of cubic metres of water supplied among other valid data that are missing in staking their claims on the monies.

"While others presented very scanty data on the free water services they have provided, other suppliers were not even sure about how much water they have even provided but yet quoted questionable amount of money and demanded payment," he explained.

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 564 of 1998 mandated to facilitate the provision of safe drinking water and related sanitation services to Rural Communities and Small Towns in Ghana. It also deals with sanitation and its related hygiene standards.

Watch how Mr. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi clears the issues in full details here:

