Two Faces Court For Robbing Fan Milk Vendor

Two persons who allegedly robbed a fan milk seller have been granted a GH¢50,000 bail each with two sureties each, one of whom was to be justified.

Abdul Razak alias “Rastaman” and Ruben Asamoah pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and robbery.

Whilst Asamoah was able to secure his bail, Razak is still in custody.

They will make their next appearance on September 10.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah that, Razak is a driver's apprentice and Asamoah, a civilian employee at the Criminal Investigation Department's headquarters.

He said the complainant is Patrick Ali, a fan milk seller and a resident of Adabraka whilst Razak lives at Abbosey Okai Zongo and Asamoah lives at Mataheko.

Prosecution said on February 22, 2018, at about 2:15 am, Ali was riding home on his fan milk bicycle after close of work when he decided to pass urine on reaching a spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle behind the Neoplan Station.

He said the complainant was approached by Asamoah, who claimed he was an AMA official mandated to charge GH¢50 from anyone who urinates in the gutters around.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said Razak also joined and insisted Ali pays the money but the complainant refused, so the two attempted to take a brown bag he was carrying containing GH¢605 but he resisted.

The Prosecution said they then dragged him to the Neoplan Station where they subjected him to severe beatings and in the process, Asamoah slashed the left thumb of Ali with a sharp object suspected to be knife.

He said when Razak attempted to run with the bag, Ali raised an alarm which attracted some drivers to the scene where they arrested the accused and retrieved the bag.

Mr Tenkorang said the two were handed over to the police together with the exhibits and a medical report form was issued to Ali to attend hospital.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said both denied the offences in their cautioned statements.

---GNA