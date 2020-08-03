ModernGhanalogo

Asantehene Gets Voters' ID Card

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Monday registered at the Manhyia Palace registration centre to acquire his voter Identification Card (ID).

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, together with his wife, Lady Julia went through the process and received their cards at exactly noon, Monday.

He was accompanied by Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South and Minister of Education, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister and the Ashanti Regional Director of Electoral Commission, Mr Ben Banor-Bio.

Other members of the royal family also got their names on the electoral roll at the centre.

—GNA

