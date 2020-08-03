Akufo-Addo Gets Voter ID Card Today [Photos]

ModernGhanalogo

President Akufo-Addo has today, Monday, August 3, registered to vote.

President Akufo-Addo registered at the Rock of Ages voter registration centre at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and their kids, also registered at the same polling station.

The President after registering urged Ghanaians who haven’t registered yet, to go and register so they can vote on December 7.

“You need to register to participate in choosing the government of your choice. What will be sad is to sit in the house and then other people make a decision for you. So it’s better that everybody who has not registered should come out and be registered.”

“It is a simple process and it’s not complicated. In 2016, I asked the people of Ghana to give me a chance and see my handy works and they gave me the charge so it is now for them to decide on how they see my performance.”

President Akufo-Addo also thanked Electoral Commission officials at the centre for their work and urged all Ghanaians who have not registered to come and register.

