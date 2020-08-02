GB Foods Supports Eid Mubarak Celebrations In Kumasi

GB Foods – the producers of Gino and Pomo range of products have donated to the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region.

The donation coincided with the celebration by Muslims worldwide of Eid Al-Adha, the holiest festival in the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice is celebrated to commemorate the obedience of Ibrahim in a four-day celebration that began on 31 July and will last until Monday, 2 August.

The yearly ritual is considered a time to think of others as well as repenting for sins committed in the past.

The Festival of Sacrifice marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage, where Muslims return from pilgrimage in Mecca.

Muslims will sacrifice goats, sheep, lambs, and cows to represent Ibrahim’s commitment to God, where Allah came to Ibrahim in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son Isma’il as an act of obedience to God.

Participation in the sacrificial festival is mandatory for all obedient Muslims that can afford an animal.

It is also mandatory for people with money to give an amount to charity, so less fortunate people can afford to join in on the celebration as well.

As part of their corporate social responsibility, GB Foods donated an assortment of their brands as well as a bullock to the Kumasi Central Mosque through astute businessman Herbert Mensah to enhance the celebration of the Eid Al-Adha.

King Edward of Hello FM in Kumasi together with Prince Osei of Kessben FM stood on behalf of GB Foods and Herbert Mensah and presented the items to the leadership of the Kumasi central mosque.

They donated a big bullock and other products from GB Foods. He remarked that the yearly gesture by GB Foods is in line with their long-held tradition of keeping a bond with the Zongo community that has always supported them in their existence in Ghana.

King Edward also added, ‘’ GB Foods believe in the goodness of helping the poor in our society’’.

Receiving donation on behalf of the Muslim community, regional chief Imam Abdul Mumin praised GB Foods and Herbert Mensah for their dedication and commitment to the Zongo communities and the poor in general throughout the years.

Imam Abdul Mumin prayed for blessings of Allah (God) upon GB Foods and Mr. Herbert Mensah as well as all generous givers to the poor in our society.

Thousands of Ghanaians including Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have joined millions of other Muslims from all over the world this year to fulfill one of the major pillars of Islam and to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca.

GB Foods has been in operation for over 40 years spanning several African countries. GB Foods, with Gino, Jumbo, Pomo tomato paste as some of the flagship products, originates from Barcelona, Spain, and has a flourishing production factory that employs hundreds of Ghanaians.

---PeacefmOnline