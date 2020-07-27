Pojoba 2006 Year Group Pay Courtesy Call On Daddy's Pizza

The 2006 Old Boys Association of Pope John Senior High Sch and Junior Seminary (POJOSS) paid a courtesy call on the Ashaiman branch of a pizza company, Daddy's Pizza, over the weekend. This was a bid to support the startup which is owned by a member of the group.

It has been a culture of the year group to support small businesses of their members. The interim president of the year group, POJOBA Philemon Adaamba, summarized, "This is not the first we are going to support and it won't be the last."

The old boys were full of praise for their colleague who had built his business from the ground and encouraged him to do more. They enjoyed his meals and ordered for friends as a way of supporting the company.

The elated POJOBA Henry Amanor, CEO of Daddy's Pizza, hinted to Scribe News, "This experience is beyond description. This indeed is love. I pray we all grow together."

Daddy's Pizza is a Ghanaian-owned pizza company based in Accra, Tema and Ashaiman. With a tagline of "Eat me hot", the startup has carved an enviable niche for itself over the past few years, serving its clients with tasty pizza.

Source: Scribe News