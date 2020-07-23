The European Union Donates Over 38 Thousand Euros Of Digital Tools To ARAP Stakeholders

Accra, 22 July 2020 – In order to support ARAP National Stakeholder institutions to improve the digital environment of work in the ongoing fight against Covid-19, the European Union under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), implemented by the Spanish public foundation FIIAPP, has donated 38.364 Euros in digital tools to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Attorney General (AG), the Judiciary and Judicial Service (JS), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Legal Aid Commission (LAC) and the Economic and Organized Crime Organisation (EOCO) today as a way of improving the digital environment of work.

The deployment of digital tools within the public sector has been a core undertaking of the ARAP programme since its inception. In this regard the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been a key area of work across all stakeholders, strengthening internal capacities and establishing online platforms such as the NACAP Online Reporting Dashboard (NacORD) or the Public Relations and Complaints Unit web application.

This line of work is very much in line with the Government of Ghana’s strategic outlook on digitisation. The Vice President was very emphatic at the High Level NACAP Conference held in December 2019 by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and other ARAP Stakeholders with the support of ARAP, that digitisation is the way to go.

Taking into account that all ARAP stakeholders do have lines of work which improve the digital environment of work, this intervention aimed at boosting connectivity of the Programme’s stakeholders. Supporting the digitisation entails boosting data connectivity of all ARAP stakeholders through the provision of Wi-Fi routers and data.

To this end, ARAP is providing its stakeholders with a range of modems and routers, coupled with data subscriptions until the end of the year. In addition to this, licenses to online conference tools such as Cisco Webex and Microsoft Teams have been procured for all stakeholders in accordance with their specific needs and requirements.

This intervention responds to a critical situation heightened by the global pandemic, while also enabling the Programme to conduct all its final activities such as training, workshops and validations through online meetings before the end of the programme scheduled for January 2021. Moreover, this intervention enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of Stakeholders ensuring that both central and regional offices are fully connected and can continue providing essential services to citizens.

About ARAP

The ARAP - Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme project joins the Ghanaian government's efforts to reduce corruption. This Programme is funded by the European Union Delegation to Ghana and is currently implemented by the Fundacion Internacional y para Iberoamerica de Administracion y Politicas Publicas (FIIAPP). This programme aims to promote good governance and support national reform, in order to enhance accountability and strengthen anti-corruption efforts across the country.