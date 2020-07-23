Prestea MCE Distributes Street Lights To Communities

Due to the sophisticated nature of crime encouraged by the dark environment, the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly led by the Chief Executive Dr. Isaac Dasmani has distributed over 5,000 pieces of street bulbs to over 100 communities in the municipality.

The move is to light up the communities, reduce criminal activities, boost economic activities, and nightlife.

He expressed appreciation to the MP, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi for making the presentation, and assured the communities of the assembly's commitment towards a crime-free environment.

He was hopeful electorates in PHVM will give the Member of Parliament another term to continue the good work she is doing to support the President who will also hopefully be given four more years.

He observed that even though there is the challenge of revenue mobilization, the assembly has undertaken several developmental projects, like Tarkwa Bogoso road, CHPS compounds in various communities, bridges, AstroTurf at Aboso, Prestea Bogoso road, Prestea Township.

He observed that these ongoing projects were stalled due to ill health of his predecessor but, when he took over almost two months, he has engaged those contractors working on the projects to go back to the site since all outstanding issues are being resolved.

He noted that the municipality has a lot of resources but the challenge is how to pull all these resources together, of which efforts are being made towards.

According to him, the Business Advisory Commission under the supervision of the National Board for Small Scale Industries has registered and trained over 100 business operators in the municipality. The exercise which is under the ministry of Business Development aims at given professional training to young business operators to enable them to know how to formally run a profitable business.

Participants were taken through record keeping, financial management, and business proposals.

“Even though mining communities are noted for its vibrancy in terms of economic activities, there are a lot of businesses that have not been formalized”, he stressed

He used the opportunity to remind voters and registrants that the country is not in normal times hence, should take care of themselves when they go to register, they should avoid crowding themselves and go in peace.