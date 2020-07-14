Nii Odartey Lamptey Details How He Busted His Ex-wife In Sexual Episodes

Former Ghana and Anderlecht star Nii Odartey Lamptey, has made shocking revelations of how he paid some undercover journalists to track down and record extramarital sexual escapades involving her ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.

Amidst tears a worried Ordartey Lamptey said “Certain things were happening in the marriage with this Big Brother I started hearing so many things and my kids name were mentioned. So I paid a journalist to record everything for me.I made a lot of investigations, I was more than Anas. Through the recording I was shocked with what I found out after I was advised to do a DNA”.

Gloria Appiah in 2017, lost the right to a portion of Ordartey Lamptey’s estate and other landed property after a High Court ruling.

Gloria who committed ‘adultery’ when after giving birth to three children out of wedlock dragged the former footballer to court demanding 50% of his entire property.

The court presided over Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey in his ruling quashed the application of the complainant and directed that she vacates the 7-bedroom house of the defendant located at East Legon within 30 days.

DNA results revealed then 44-year-old never fathered any of his three children after 20-years of marriage in a chilling expose’ which marked a dramatic end to the relationship.

Lamptey has insisted he never asked his estranged wife to sleep with other men to get pregnant for him over claims he was ‘impotent’.

The ex-Ghana star, who now has two children with movie star Ruweida Yakubu, endured a massive emotional breakdown and needed therapy to heal the wounds.

But Gloria Appiah who went for an appeal at the Appeals Courtl against Nii Odartey Lamptey filed by in respect of her quest to take possession of Nii Odartey Lamptey’s seven-bedroom mansion at East Legon as part of her alimony was thrown out.