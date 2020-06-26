The Interest Of The Party Is Supreme - Retained NPP Ahanta West MP To Party Members

Mr Kojo Kum, NPP Member of Parliament for the Ahanta West Constituency has pledged to work with his contender before and during electioneering in the supreme interest of the party.

That, he said would achieve unity and cohesion at the constituency to enable the party retain the parliamentary seat and increase votes in the presidential election.

Speaking an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the MP said though he won the Primaries, "there were no winners and losers in the Saturday primaries since the biggest beneficiary and for that matter the real winner is the NPP".

He said the milestone he chalked on Saturday demonstrated his unbeatable performance and credentials in the constituency since becoming the MP and therefore commended the members and sympathizers of his team for rising to the occasion and demonstrating maturity and love in the just ended Parliamentary Primaries.

“I'm grateful first of all, to almighty God and to all delegates of the just ended extraordinary constituency delegates conference of the party, as well as the Officials from the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service and indeed all the members of the party for a successful parliamentary primaries over the weekend”, he stated.

Mr Kum who also serves in the ECOWAS Parliament for the Republic of Ghana pledged to continue to work even harder to champion development in the constituency and create prosperity and healthy living for the people.

Mr Anthony Nketsia Kofie, Constituency Chairman of the party for his part pointed out that the elections were over and there was the need to put all differences and wranglings that heralded the elections behind and forge a united front for victory in the December 7, elections.

He was happy with the general conduct of the delegates for the elections and the turnouts it received which was a clear demonstration of patriotism and a desire to give four (4) more years to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his team to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians.

He also commended all members/delegates, officials of the Electoral Commission, the media and the security agencies and indeed all persons who played various roles towards the attainment of the enviable feat.

—GNA