Two Second-Hand Clothes' Dealers Grabbed Over Robbery

Two second hand clothes' dealers who allegedly attacked a man and robbed him of his mobile phone and a bag containing driver's license and other valuable documents have been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court.

Benjamin Asante aka Ballack and Alfred Dadson aka Bullshit, aka Konzor are alleged to have robbed their victim at CP Roundabout at Achimota and dragged him into the Achimota Forest Reserve.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, the two accused denied the charges.

The court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusua Appiah admitted Asante and Dadson to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 each with two sureties each who are to be in gainful employment.

They are to reappear on July 27.

Prosecuting, Chief inspector William Boateng narrated that the complainant Benjamin Quansah is self-employed and resides at Bortianor in Accra.

According to Chief Inspector Boateng, the two also reside at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Prosecution said in recent times, the Achimota School Police have been receiving numerous reports of robbery activities at CP roundabout and its environs.

The Prosecution said on July 27, last year, at about 1955 hours, the complainant was walking around the CP Roundabout, near the Achimota Forest Reserve when the two accused attacked him and dragged him on the pavement blocks there into the Achimota Forest Reserve.

Prosecution said the accused collected the victim's Samsung J5 Prime mobile phone and injured the complainant's left thumb.

The prosecution said the complainant rushed to the Achimota School Police station and reported the matter.

According to prosecution on that same night, a Police Patrol managed to arrest the accused a few meters away from the crime scene and brought them to the station.

Chief Inspector Boateng said the complainant on seeing the two accused identified them at the Police Station as his attackers.

Prosecution said in the accused, in their cautioned statements denied the offence but investigations discovered that Asante resides at Kasoa Opeikuma whiles Dadson resides at Kasoa Breku in the Central Region and both have been operating as robbers at the CP Roundabout and Achimota areas.

He said when the Police visited the crime scene they retrieved the complainant's medicated glasses and torn silver necklace.

—GNA