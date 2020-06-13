COVID-19: Cases Increase To 11,118

Some 262 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

The country’s total count as at 0400GMT on Saturday, June 13, 2020 is now 11,118.

The number of people who have recovered is now 3,979 with the death toll staying at 48 as the Ghana Health Service’s update continues to show a steady increase in the number of active cases.

Currently, the number of active cases is 7,091, most of whom are asymptomatic.

24 people are currently in severe and critical conditions in various health facilities in Accra and Kumasi. Four of them are currently on ventilators.

Breakdown of new cases

Out of the 262 new cases, 144 were detected through routine surveillance while 118 were as a result of the enhanced contact-tracing exercise.

The cases were also found from a total of 3,230 samples that were tested.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra continues to carry the majority burden of COVID-19 in Ghana followed by the Ashanti Region which is nearing 2,000 cases before the Western Region whose case count continues to increase sharply.

See the full breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 6,888

Ashanti Region – 1,989

Western Region – 909

Central Region – 584

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 48

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

Ghana’s confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.

Globally the cases have surpassed 7,719,000 worldwide with over 427,000 dying as a result.

---citinewsroom