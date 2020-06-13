Kennedy Agyapong Confirms One Of His Daughters Is A Drug Addict And Begs Men For $3x In USA

Listen to article

Member of Parliament for Assin Central and business tycoon, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed the current situation of one on his daughters in the USA.

According to him, one of his daughters that he spends a lot on her in school has become a drug addict and begs men for sex in the United States.

Kennedy, giving striking records on the present condition of his girl made notice that she is currently a school drop-out.

As indicated by Kennedy Agyapong, he spent much on her education directly from her early stages through to the college where she (his little girl) chose not to facilitate her instruction however will rather carry on with her own life however she sees fit.

His purpose behind coming live on radio to share this story is on the grounds that he needs to rouse others to likewise realize how to deal with their kids.

He is a drill sergeant and carefully assumes responsibility for his youngsters yet on the off chance that any of them chooses to get things done all alone, he gives way yet can’t come back to him should you flop throughout everyday life.

Portraying the story to the listeners, he appeared to be amped up for the present condition of her girl all since she didn’t pay regard to his recommendation and most noticeably awful, all things considered, selected to pull back from the college.

Watch the video below...

