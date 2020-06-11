Time For Ghana To Be Self-Sufficient Is Now – Osafo Marfo

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo says the time for Ghana to be self-sufficient is now.

According to him, the coronavirus pandemic presents an opportunity for Ghana to move beyond aid.

He made this known in opening remarks at a media encounter on coronavirus and the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

The ongoing encounter is under the theme: 'Covid19 and our march towards Ghana Beyond Aid: Turning adversity into opportunity.”

Speaking at the forum also is Charles Palmer-Bucker, Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, who is urging for a change of attitude from Ghanaians.

---Daily Guide