Time For Ghana To Be Self-Sufficient Is Now – Osafo Marfo

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo says the time for Ghana to be self-sufficient is now. According to him, the coronavirus pandemic presents an opportunity for Ghana to move beyond aid. He made this known in opening remarks at a media encounter on coronavirus and the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda. The ongoing encounter is under the theme: 'Covid19 and our march towards Ghana Beyond Aid: Turning adversity into opportunity." Speaking at the forum also is Charles Palmer-Bucker, Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, who is urging for a change of attitude from Ghanaians. ---Daily Guide
