Police Officers In Koforidua Suffer Stigmatization As Commercial Drivers Ignore Them

Police Officers in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua are in a state of worry over stigmatization after a colleague Inspector of Police allegedly died of the coronavirus a few weeks ago.

According to some police officers stationed at the Central Police Station, taxi drivers in Koforidua are neglecting to board Police Personnel in the uniform following report that indicates that a Police officer died from the disease.

It would be recalled that a 55-year-old Chief Inspector who was the Station Officer in Charge of the Central Police Station in Koforidua died on Friday, May 29, 2020, after a short illness. He died while on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for few days having visited the Police Clinic in Koforidua and Newland Hospital, a private facility.

The cause of the death was unknown until a sample of his blood was carried for testing and tested positive to COVID-19.

Following this development, sessions of police officers at the Central Police Station are highly concerned in a discourteous mood as taxi drivers are refusing to accept them on their vehicles.

Henceforth, the fear of contracting the disease has left taxi drivers to stop pickings Police Officers in the area with Uniform.

“Yesterday, for instance, I walked from the Police station to my House at Anlo Town no Taxi driver was willing to stop for me to board the taxi. It did not happen to me alone some of my colleagues as well. I blame the media for creating that kind of fear and panic. Why should you mention a specific police station and even display an image of the Police officer on TV.” A Police officer fumed.

Meanwhile, samples of health workers at the aforementioned hospitals where the Police Inspector was admitted before his death have been taken by the Medical team for testing.

---FirstnewsRoom