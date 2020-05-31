Repay Loans To Help Better People's Lives—Mr. Anthony Sackey

Listen to article

The Central Regional Manager of the Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Anthony Paa Kwesi Sackey has appealed to loan defaulters of the Scheme to fulfill their repayment plan to enable others to also benefit from the facility.

He stated that MASLOC loans are revolving one and therefore when one fails to repay the loans it affects potential beneficiaries.

Mr. Sackey explained that prompt repayment of loans will go a long way to help the Scheme provide more loans to improve the livelihood of the poor and reduce poverty in Ghana as envisaged by former President, John Agyekum Kufour who established the loan scheme in 2006. The Regional MASLOC boss also added that since the establishment of MASLOC in 2006 to provide loans to the informal sector, it has reduced poverty, created jobs and wealth across the country.

According to Mr. Sackey, the Central Region office of MASLOC has disbursed over Ten (10) Million Ghana Cedis to its clients. He expects beneficiaries to repay the loan. He further explained that the non-payment of loans hampers the smooth processing of new applications.

He made this known on the Friday edition of Eagle FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show hosted by Barbara Obeng Dwamena-Mensah.

Mr. Anthony Paa Kwesi Sackey, the Central Regional Manager of Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), in conclusion, called on all Ghanaians to support the government in its economic transformation drive by repaying loans whenever the Scheme processes loans for them.