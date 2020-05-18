Karpowership Ghana Donates To Muslim Community At Sekondi Zongo

Karpowership Ghana has donated various food items to the Muslim Community at Sekondi Zongo as they fast and pray in the holy month of Ramadan.

Several bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, boxes of milk and sardines were among the items handed over to support the residents as part of the celebration.

“Since we began operations in Ghana, we have made series of donations to Muslim communities as our way of supporting our brothers and sisters during Ramadan. We know that Ramadan, and by extension the Islamic faith embodies the values of charity, empathy, patience and holiness and these are needed to live in unity and build better relationships, especially in these times,” Ms. Sandra Amarquaye, corporate communications specialist at the company said virtually at a brief ceremony to present the items.

She observed that the spiritual exercise which is set to end in a few days, is happening at an opportune time, when the country is in dire need of a solution to the Coronavirus pandemic which has infected thousands and brought the world to a standstill. She is hopeful that the Almighty God will hear the voices of his children and heal the world from the pandemic.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim community, the Western regional Chief Imam Dr. Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, expressed appreciation to the company for its kind gesture and prayed for their continuous success. He noted it is admirable that despite the company commencing operations only a few months ago in the Sekondi area, it has shown great care and concern for the community. He added the items was needed in this crucial time as the current pandemic had greatly impacted many lives economically.

Ms. Amarquaye entreated residents to abide by all protocols put in place by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country, as the fight against the virus must be done collectively. She advised individuals to adhere to all the safety measures enumerated by the Ghana Health Service.