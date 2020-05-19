FIFA To Organise Online Courses For Referees

FIFA Director of Refereeing Massimo Busacca sent to all Member Associations on Monday, May 18.

“Due to the major impact of the virus on the organization of events such as in-person courses and seminars, FIFA has been searching for alternative ways to continue our mission of supporting and improving refereeing globally.

"We understand how important it is to provide solutions that allow referees to develop and train as safely and effectively as possible,” the letter read.

“Therefore, we are pleased to inform you that FIFA refereeing will now offer courses via an online classroom tool.

“This solution is designed to provide ongoing support to your referees, assistant referees, video assistant referees, instructors, and assessors,” it added.

The Ghana Football Association has since informed the Referees Committee about the development, whilst awaiting further information from FIFA to ensure that Ghanaian referees benefit from the initiative.

---GNA