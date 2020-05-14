Be Transparent In Disbursement Of Stimulus Package To SMEs - Dr. Quecu Tells Govt

Listen to article

Economics and Financial Reporting Expert and the Director of Research, Innovation and Consultancy at the Cape Coast Technical University, Dr. Clifford Quecu, has called on government to be transparent in the disbursement of the proposed stimulus package to support Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Government has set aside US$600million from the 1billion dollars credit approved by the Board of the International Monetary (IMF) last month under the Rapid Credit Facility to help Ghana address fiscal, balance of payments and improve confidence as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID) pandemic.

But Dr. Quecu, said definitely not every business in Ghana will benefit from this package, therefore, government must be meticulous in its disbursement to target deserving ones.

Speaking on Eagle FM Morning Show hosted by Barbara Obeng Dwamena Mensah, Dr Quecu commended government for the interventions put in place so far.

He indicated that the IMF loan will go a long way to bring some relief to Ghanaians and support fiscal and balance of payments.

He therefore, appealed to government to target businesses that need help and can support the growth of the economy by way of creating jobs.

Dr. Quecu added that if this is done well, this credit facility will yield its intended purpose and put the economy back on track however, any misappropriation will only end up being public debt hanging around our neck as a nation.