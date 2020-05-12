Access Bank Ghana Supports Ayawaso East Metropolis

Access Bank Ghana Limited has extended a helping hand to the Ayawaso East Metropolis in Accra on Tuesday.

The items donated included rice, cooking oil, sanitisers, tin tomatoes etc.

Donating the items, Mr. Jude Atubigah, Head of Enterprise Business Services at the bank's Head Office noted that his outfit has the responsibility to extend helping hands to the needy during challenging times like this.

He said the items donated cannot solve all the problems but can at least do something to put smiles on the faces of people in need. "That's the little that the bank can do to support its clientele in its catchment areas and beyond" .

It is indeed the people that support our institution to grow and we therefore see it as a responsibility to go to their aid during challenging times.

Mr. Jude observed that Ayawaso East Metropolis has so many people with vulnerabilty and that he was hopeful the items shall be donated to those who deserved it the most.

Mr. Jude bemoaned that it is unfortunate that the world over we are wearing masks as we talk to each other as a result of covid-19 epidemic.

He added that it is the responsibility of each individual to stay safe and adhere to the social distance protocol as well as other precautionary measures as advised by the government and health experts.

In her response, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Kuta, the Ayawaso East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) commended Access Bank for the gesture.

She, on behalf of the Municipality, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the bank and assured them that the items shall be distributed to the poor and needy in the society.

The MCE called on other corporate institutions and philanthropists to emulate the kind examples of Access Bank Ghana to support those in need in their respective communities.