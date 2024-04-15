By the power of the anointing, you shall run but not get tired

I. Son of Man, grace be unto you and your household; this month we shall mount up with wings and fly as the eagle. We shall run, but not get tired. For God shall fulfill His word and renew your strength every day. Yes! The obstacles of life seem to have surrounded you, but hold on, for he is coming for your defense. Don’t be tired; face the day through the power of the Holy Ghost. This month, you cannot be distracted from the goal. We shall hit the target, so don’t give up. This month, our Heavenly Father has empowered us to overcome, stand before kings and queens, and conquer. The favour of God will envelop us, and we shall be classified as more honourable. And Jabez was more honourable than his brethren, and his mother called his name Jabez, saying, Because I bore him with sorrow. DO NOT WORRY, EVEN IF YOU WERE BORN IN SORROW; GOD HAS CHANGED THAT STORY.

II. Daughter of Zion, this month let us walk honourably before God and men, and the LORD of Lords and King of Kings shall reward us. Let us avoid the company of deceitful and wicked men. Let us remember that we need to be honourable for our prayers to be answered. You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures. God knows our intentions before we even pray or ask. Let us begin to offer sincere and honest prayer, and the LORD, who answers by fire, will attend to our prayer needs. Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? WHOEVER THEREFORE WANTS TO BE A FRIEND OF THE WORLD MAKES HIMSELF AN ENEMY OF GOD.

III. Fellows in Christ Jesus, are you praying amiss? Are you praying with the wrong motives? To consume and satisfy your own lust? God is interested in the purpose of our prayers. Clear, godly-intentioned prayers receive divine approval. God will never answer evil-minded prayers. God knows our hearts, and remember that before you were formed in your mother’s womb, the Lord identified you and gave you a name. God has a purpose for you on this earth. Let us begin to pray with the right intention. Let us work to fulfill our divine mandate instead of walking in the way of men. DO NOT BE DECEIVED; GOD IS NOT MOCKED; FOR WHATEVER A MAN SOWS, THAT HE WILL ALSO REAP.

IV. My beloved sisters and dear brothers, and Jabez, called on the God of Israel. Who are you calling on in your time of distress? And he cried; it is normal to cry unto the Lord. My friend cry out unto the LORD of Lord. Oh! that thou wouldest bless me indeed and enlarge my coast, and that thine hand might be with me, and that thou wouldest keep me from evil, that it may not grieve me! What do you want from God? Beloved, our prayers must be focused, direct, to the point, and clear. God is waiting for your prayer request. This is a divine MANNA offered through the authority of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, AND GOD GRANTED JABEZ THAT WHICH HE REQUESTED. GOD SHALL GRANT YOUR PRAYER REQUEST TOO.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE POWER OF GOD - For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.

PRAYER: God bless you as you step out again. You shall not fail. May the LORD empower you with the courage to pick up the shovel and dig again. God shall prosper your ways through Christ Jesus’ name I pray AMEN

REF: I Chronicle 4:9&10

James 4:3&4

Galatians 6:7&8

