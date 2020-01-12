Stop Being Easy Prey: Appearances Are Deceiving

One of the main issues in Ghana and the world today is that people are fascinated with peoples titles and their proclamations but not their character or actions. The poem below highlights why this is folly. Be wise.

Beware of the leaven of the pharisees

Woe to you

Who think outside appearances

Depict inward hearts

Who listen to words

As if they are actions

Who believe titles

Equate to character

Who shun outcasts

Who think those respected are better

Who despise

The honest

Screaming out their imperfections.

Who bow at devil's parading as angels of light

Who are too blind to realise appearances are deceiving.

Dirty mines house diamonds.

A foolish insect falls in love with a Spider's

Marvellous Web.

You are easy prey.