One of the main issues in Ghana and the world today is that people are fascinated with peoples titles and their proclamations but not their character or actions. The poem below highlights why this is folly. Be wise.
Beware of the leaven of the pharisees
Woe to you
Who think outside appearances
Depict inward hearts
Who listen to words
As if they are actions
Who believe titles
Equate to character
Who shun outcasts
Who think those respected are better
Who despise
The honest
Screaming out their imperfections.
Who bow at devil's parading as angels of light
Who are too blind to realise appearances are deceiving.
Stop Being Easy Prey: Appearances Are Deceiving
Dirty mines house diamonds.
A foolish insect falls in love with a Spider's
Marvellous Web.
You are easy prey.