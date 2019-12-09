Verna Mineral Water Picks Best Water Award For Year 2019

Verna mineral water has been awarded the Best Mineral water of the year, at the 5th National Medical Excellence Awards.

The awards held at the Accra Digital Centre honored people in the medical field and industry who have made a significant impact in the country.

The award categories cover best doctors, nurses, mortuary attendants, dentists, pharmacists, midwives,

cleaners, diagnostic sciences and auxiliary staff selected from the public, private and mission healthcare centers nationwide through an exhaustive research process. A total of 43 health personnel and related fields were awarded.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited, the leading beverage manufacturing company landscaped with numerous nonalcoholic beverages under its belt, Swept home “the Best Mineral Water of the year” with its premium brand Verna Mineral Water, notable for its hygienic and refreshing taste that meet high standards of quality and safety. Having met the requisite standard.

Twellium has been certified with HACCP which stands for Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points. This is a preventative food safety system in which every step in the manufacture, storage, and distribution of a food product is scientifically analyzed for microbiological, physical and chemical hazards. In addition, Verna mineral water has also won many prestigious awards such as the product of the year (Ghana Beverage Awards), an Emerging Brand of the year amongst others.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited, through international Trade I.e (product exportation), generate adequate revenue to boost the economy of the country. This line of activities makes Twellium products outstanding amongst its competitors.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited is grateful for the immense support and acknowledgment and in turn, urges consumers to continue patronizing Twellium products in order to also continue changing people's lives.