Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.08.2019 Home & Food

Ghana Jollof To AnwaMoo (Oil Rice): Oil Rice Event Draws Thousands From Social Media

By Staff Writer
Ghana Jollof To AnwaMoo (Oil Rice): Oil Rice Event Draws Thousands From Social Media
1 HOUR AGO HOME & FOOD

One of the most popular indigenous Ghanaian delicacy, AnwaMoo (Oil Rice) was the focus when thousands of people from the corporate world and other walks of life participated in the 2019 edition of the AnwaMoo Festival in Accra.

The event, which was the fourth in a row, was held on Sunday 11 August at the F.K. Lounge at the Dome Pillar 2, Accra.

The festival which is organised by AFBO Ventures was first celebrated in 2016 but the participation numbers have increased year after year. This year's edition, for instance, attracted over 1,000 people.

The organisers described the numbers as overwhelmingly amazing.

Mandingo Bitters from GIHOC were the official sponsor of 2019 Anwamoo festival.

Some other sponsors included Meridian Natural Mineral Water, Smart Choice Flavoured Water, Obaapa Sardine African Queen Mackerel, Festiva Rice, Elesalda Hats Collection, The Kitchen Pot Catering Services, Blue Skies, Blackjack Spiced Rum, Besiabas Brew, Desh Liquid Soap, Mai Tai Shito, Onga, Boris B farms, Domod Aluminium and Total Effect.

According to the organisers, including Afua Foriwaa Boafoh, Sandra Frimpong affectionately called Maame Broni, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan,

"It was aimed to put faces behind the various profiles on social media as well as encouraging healthy networking amongst the youth to promote development. Also, for networking and eating together in unity. Another important element is the Ghana Tourism Authority's Year of Return which we are seeking to promote indigenous Ghanaian foods," they revealed.

There was a cooking competition which only paraded men as the contestants. The winner took home souvenirs from all the sponsors.

They expressed hope that the 2020 edition would receive greater patronage.

819201911815-k5frj7u2h1-img-20190819-wa0048

819201911816-23041q5ddx-img-20190819-wa0046

819201911818-vaqdthgssn-img-20190819-wa0045

819201911820-m6itl8w331-img-20190819-wa0044

819201911822-rvmxpcb553-img-20190819-wa0043

819201911823-wbrduhgtso-img-20190819-wa0042

819201911824-i41p266ffa-img-20190819-wa0040

819201911826-m5htk8v331-img-20190819-wa0041

819201911828-8dt2wkivvq-img-20190819-wa0039

819201911829-h40o2s6eey-img-20190819-wa0038

819201911830-pulwo0a442-fb img 1566212090754

819201911831-0e72ylkxwr-img-20190819-wa0037

819201911832-23041q5dcw-fb img 1566212043277

819201911835-typbsferql-fb img 1566212021965

819201911837-pulwoba442-img-20190819-wa0036

819201911837-uypctgfsrm-img-20190819-wa0035

819201911840-0f730m4yxs-fb img 1566211999061

819201911842-typbsferql-img-20190819-wa0034

819201911843-i4ep276gfb-img-20190819-wa0033

819201911846-23041q5dcw-fb img 1566211984859

TOP STORIES

V/R: Ghana Card Registration Extend By Three Weeks

4 hours ago

Gov’t Not 'Deliberately' Closing Banks—Minister

13 hours ago

body-container-line