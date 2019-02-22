The Examiner 3

Memory verse: Jeremiah 17:10 NLT

"But I, the Lord, search all hearts and examine secret motives. I give all people their due rewards, according to what their actions deserve.”

One of the universal laws that govern the earth is the law of sowing and reaping. Knowing that the things we sow today will determine what we reap in the future helps us to be careful with what we allow or disallow in our lives.

Life is full of choices. We choose our paths in life. God gives us the opportunity to make the right decision by the help of the Holy Spirit. The route we also take in life determines our destination.

In the scripture above, it is only the Lord, who searches all hearts and examines secret motives. After He is done with the search and examination, He is not under obligation to give a report to anybody. He then proceeds to give due rewards according to what their actions deserve.

The process is started and ended with the Lord. No human effort is required. In the righteousness and mercies of God, He handles every single person. In most situations, as human, as we are, it is difficult to wait patiently for the examiner to go through all the processes for us to have the results. We prefer things to be done our way and within our time frame.

Beloved, do not be moved about the lies being spread in your office about you. That money is missing and you are the suspect. Do not worry. When it looks like you are the odd one in the whole family, do not worry. All the gang up against you and the pains you are going through. By God's grace, it will not destroy you, it will make you a better person. But at the right time, God will bring due reward to those who allowed themselves to be used against you. You don't need to partake in the reward process or even wish it. Rather pray for God's mercy for those involved because whatsoever a man sows, so shall he reap. May God show us mercy since none of us can withstand God's judgment.

Remain blessed

