Activating Love

Memory Verse: Hebrews 10:24 NLT

"Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works."

Things don't just happen in this life. Whatever is chipped away at and given the required consideration produces results. Results come to results-oriented people.

One must sit down and ask oneself, what must I do to inspire my brethren to act in love? This then means that love reacts to endeavors impacted by others, but it not always the case. Love knows no boundary, you don’t need to have a reason to love someone, well, according to what God demands of us. God had no reason to demonstrate His Love. The writer makes reference to good works. His recommendation is for one to think and act with the cognizance and mentality of true love.

Throughout everyday life, people need love and acceptance. Love is a ground-breaking word and yet essential for any successful and upbeat life. It's not surprising that even the wicked of the wicked want to be loved by others. There is no man on earth that doesn’t want love. Love, in essence, is harmony and satisfactory for long life.

God in his sovereignty propounded love and saw the need for man’s redemption. Prior to that, through His unexplained acts of love, he demonstrated the Greatest Love known to man. He gave us His only begotten son on account of His love for us. Whenever love is present, Change is inevitable.

To be able to express love, one must think of very innovative ways to make it a reality. Others can only be motivated to act in love when they are handled and treated well.

If we can't rouse each other to act in love and in benevolent acts, then the contrary will occur. In relationship building, what we sow is what we reap. Instead of sowing seeds that will work against the love that God expects of us, we should preferably think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. We all have a role to play. It's not just a one-sided coin. Let us motivate one another. You motivate me whiles I motivate you. Even when the other one refuses to play his or her role... May the Lord grant you the grace to play your part. Sometimes with time, God will teach the other person.

Remain blessed.

18/02/19