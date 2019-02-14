Fiifi Essandoh Writes: Love

The heart pumps oxygenated blood to all parts of the body. This organ in the body makes the entire human body work. As soon as the heart stops beating, the human being dies.

The human heart is so delicate and in humans, the heart is located between the lungs, in the middle compartment of the chest in the body. No ones lives without it. Every human loves with the heart. Why don't we show humans show love with any part of their body except the heart?

As the heart is a very delicate organ so is matters of love. Love is really a complex issue and it's not for children. We speak of it in everything we talk about but the reality is, it's really a serious topic to be discussed.

In the Holy Book, it says, love your neighbour as yourself.

In 1st Corinthians 13:4-8, it echoes on key characters of love. I normally term it as indicators of love.

"Love is patient, kind, not jealous, not proud, not selfish and does not get upset with others. Love does not count wrongs that have been done. Love is not happy with evil but is happy with the truth.

Love patiently accepts all things. It always trusts, always hopes and always remains strong. Love never ends."

These are heavy words that characterise love.

Today, as we celebrate a day of love, let's meditate religiously on these words about love. As sweet as this word, love may seem, there is a responsibility attached to it.

Beloved, let's love but let's these love be evident in our lives.

Happy Valentine's Day.