Memory Verse: John 8:12 NIV

"I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life."

Any man or lady that has Christ Jesus in his or her life is very different in every sense in relation to life and destiny. The word destiny is coined from the word destination. Everyone has a destination in life.

In spite of the fact that there is physical light in the world, in the spiritual realm, there is so much darkness and therefore every discerning person must understand that we need a spiritual light apart from the physical light so as to carry on an increasingly satisfied life on this earth.

Jesus said He is the light of the world. Yes indeed. Many of us who have a relationship with Him can affirm that with Christ in our lives, darkness has no power over us.

He further stated that whoever follows Him will never walk in darkness... If you are related with the Lord and see yourself walking in darkness, then you’re living in error. Walking in darkness may mean living in sin or under demonic oppression, or constant torment with a particular disease or ailment etc. So may I please inform you that, it is not God's will for you to remain in that condition? Jesus wants to restore you in the Light today.

Having the Light of Life causes us to enjoy fruitfulness in our walk with God. Having Jesus in our lives means we have the Light of this Life... Any man that carries light will never be stranded. The road will be clear and will not fall victim to an ambush of the enemy.

Praise God, the road before us is very clear and brings positive prospects this year. By the grace of God, our speed won't be influenced contrarily. Instead, we will take the nations for the Lord as He enables us.

Our God is the Light of the world and therefore all Glory and Honor be to His Name.

Remain blessed.

5/02/19