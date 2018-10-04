Clemas Couture debuts S/S 2019 Menswear collection at Durban Fashion Fair

Nigerian contemporary menswear brand, Clemas Couture brightened up the runway during the Durban Fashion Fair 2018 with rainbow hues for its Spring Summer 2019 Collection for men.

The highly anticipated collection debuted with a stream of crisp white tailored creations, awash with an array of multi-coloured designs on the shirts in every shade of the rainbow paired with loose-fitting white trousers and shorts.

According to the Creative Director, Clemas Effanga “One of my favorite seasons is spring as we captured it in this collection tagged ‘Rainbow’ unveiled in Durban SA. We towed the minimalistic path using white as a dominant color.”

The fashion brand tries to break out of the traditional outfit frame of mind by producing uniquely seamed shirts which intend to lend an effortlessly simplified appearance to your formal or informal look. You can team up any of this piece with slacks, denim, ripped jeans and all sorts of accessories.

Pieces from the Rainbow collection and alternative is due for release in Accra Ghana later this month and will be available to the public in limited quantity in a November during the opening of the Clemas Couture flagship concept store in Lagos, and in Durban South Africa later in December 2018.

Credits:

Designer: Clemas Effanga | @iclemas

Photography: Simon Deiner | @sdrphoto

