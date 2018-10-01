Unidus’ ‘Viagra Condom’ Coming To Ghana

South Korea’s number one condom brand, UNIDUS Long Love, also known as ‘Viagra condom’ will launch in Ghana in the coming weeks. AG Young Trade Ltd, local agents of Biogenetics Co. Ltd who are manufacturers of the product, say their foray into the Ghanaian market comes at a time when there is so much talk about sexual health and safe sex. Its Chief Executive, Solomon Agbanyo thinks it’s a good time to launch in Ghana.

“We think the time is right for us, and we are positive about contributing to all the efforts at promoting responsible life and safe sex.”

The Unidus Long Love condom has been nicknamed “Condom Viagra” in markets where the product is in use. According to Mr Agbanyo, the product’s uniqueness in providing users a rare experience of excitement and endurance earned it the nickname.

“Aside from the traditional uses of condoms to prevent sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy, what you have in UNIDUS Long Love condoms is prolong sexual excitement due to its benzocaine properties known to delay climax. It’s like a one-stop shop,” he informed.

Benzocaine is a special climax control cream that helps prolong sexual excitement and aid in the prevention of premature ejaculation.

In a market where many brands of condom exist, Mr Agbanyo said research conducted before deciding to introduce the product onto the Ghanaian market suggests a gap in consumers’ expectations, which few or none of the currently available condoms meet.

“Our findings show that many of the sexually active people in Ghana resort to concoctions, aphrodisiacs, dangerous herbal mixtures, tablets, sprays and many other substances for endurance and prolong sexual excitement. Sometimes, they spend a lot on these things just to satisfy themselves and their partners. UNIDUS Long Love condoms provide you all that experience without any worry of side effects,” Mr Agbanyo said.

He explains that packaging of the product is “world class making it comfortable, convenient and easy to carry around, especially the 3-in-1 pack.”

Ghana is currently faced with a tramadol epidemic which is posing a serious threat to the future of the youth. Health professionals have suggested that while some take tramadol for its anaesthetic effects, many consumers of the drug are young people who use it to enhance their sexual stamina. But according to Mr. Agbanyo, “with UNIDUS’ ‘viagra condom you absolutely do not need any of these.”

The product received FDA approval last month and is set to be launched soon in Ghana. UNIDUS Long Love condoms is known in 12 countries including the USA, Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, Peru, Jordan, Pakistan and Nepal, while it remains the best-seller in South Korea.

Themanufacturer Biogenetics Co. Ltd (formerly UNIDUS CORPORATION) is the world’s largest condom manufacturer, which accounts for about 30% of the global condom market.