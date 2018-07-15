British Council To Host “Study UK Mini Fair ” On 20TH July

The British Council is set to hold a mini educational fair in Accra which aims at providing an opportunity for Ghanaian students to discover studying opportunities in the UK.

Dubbed the Study UK Mini Fair, it will also provide participants with the needed information on how to pursue a world-class education, internationally respected qualifications and outstanding career prospects in the UK.

The fair will offer participants the chance to learn the different study prospects from UK institutions on the 20th of July this year at the British Council’s premises.

If you have been planning on pursuing either a Distance Learning programme, Undergraduate degree programme or Postgraduate degree programme in the UK, then you have to register here to attend.

Exhibitors for the Study UK Mini Fair 2018 are the Nottingham Trent University, Study Group International, The University of Nottingham, University of Central Lancashire, University of Hertfordshire, University of Portsmouth, University of Salford and the University of Southampton.

The good part is that it is free to attend the mini fair. Just log onto the British Council’s website and register to attend.

There will be presentations on scholarships and IELTS at the mini fair.

This is the awesome part – if you attend with your CV’s, educational certificates and transcripts, you could gain an on-the-spot admission into the UK university of your choice!

Again, the Study UK Mini Fair will be held on Friday, 20th July from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Register here to be part www.britishcouncil.org.gh/events/study-uk-exhibition-2018