Joyce Ababio College Of Creative Design Opens Professional Development Center In Osu

Ghana's top Fashion College, Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design (JACCD) has opened a Professional Development Centre in Osu, A Suburb Of Accra.

The new learning centre just like the other one opened in Kumasi offers 2 weeks to 6 months training in Graphic and Fashion designs as well as short courses in fashion design production, textile design, and production, jewellery design, cosmetology and photography in local languages.

Commenting on the rational for the JACCD Professional Development Centre, The President of JACCD, Joyce Ababio said:

“With over twenty years of experience in training and producing award-winning fashion designers, JACCD remains committed to its objective of creating a platform for creative minds in the fashion industry to thrive and the newly built JACCD Professional Development Centre, is a reflection of that. Our courses are flexible and structured in English and in Twi or Ga to ensure that there is a level playing field for all students. You can learn a skill in as short as 4 months and we have a very conducive environment for learning with the best tools and resources at hand.”

Joyce Ababio added that the goal of the JACCD Professional Development Centre is to put up a number of Professional Development Centers across Ghana to help everyone, educated or not educated, get an employable skill to use within 2 weeks to 6 months. “Students will be able to work for themselves or work wherever they find themselves in the creative and design industry after studying at the JACCD Professional Development Center”, she said.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially open the JACCD Professional Development Centre, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku commended Joyce Ababio for being part of a group of dedicated Ghanaians who have transformed the fashion industry and impacted positively on the lives of Ghanaians.

She praised the institution for not limiting their training to only people who have received some level of formal education, this she reckons is in line with the government's agenda of creating jobs and equipping the Ghanaian youth with skills.

"I have followed Joyce Ababio for over a decade. She is among a few passionate people who have led the transformation and creating arts industry in Ghana and beyond our shores. What we see here today is an exhibition of hard work, determination, passion, creativity and excellence".

"We also understand the philosophy behind this centre which to is to make skill development training accessible to all. It's not only those of us who have BECE or WASSCE but those of us who for reasons beyond our control we were not giving the basics but we are talented, it gives us the opportunity to unearth our God-given talent. This initiative is worth commending". What she's is doing will not only unearth talent but will manifest in job creation" she said.