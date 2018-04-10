Young Ghanaian Graduate Gets Scholarships To 8 Top US Universities. Check Out How You Can Be Like Him

Meet Katakyie Samuel Mensah, who completed Opoku Ware School in May 2017. You see the smile on his face? It says it all!

Through the help and guidance of advisors at our EducationUSA Center in Kumasi, he has gained admission to 8 universities in the U.S, all on full scholarship. Guess what! 3 out of the 8 are Princeton, Dartmouth and Columbia universities, all Ivy league schools.

Be like Samuel. Visit our EducationUSA Centers in Accra or Kumasi for comprehensive and current guidance on all accredited institutions of higher education in the U.S.

More info on our Kumasi EducationUSA Center here: http://https://educationusa.state.gov/centers/educationusa-kumasi

Congratulations Katakyie...Ghana is proud of you.

Source - US Embassy Ghana