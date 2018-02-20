Shopper's Paradise: South Africa’s Top Shopping Experiences.

South Africa has become one of the most visited destination’s in Africa with millions of visitors per year. There is simply no way to tour South Africa and not be awestruck by its scenic beauty, epic history and culinary assorted variety.

The country is filled with endless possibilities, exotic sites and wondrous establishments; both natural and man-made. There are numerous fun activities – beaches, theme parks, museums and of course they have some of the best malls to boast about.

Malls in South Africa are usually extremely large, they contain a variety of stores, restaurants and other business establishments which provides the best shopping experience, perfect environment for social gatherings, great performances and promotions.From city to city, you will not be left disappointed as there are awesome places in the malls to chill, relax and hang out with your spouse, eat, shop: the sky is the limit. It’s a whole new world of shopping! Surround yourself with an atmosphere of beauty and wonder as you explore the best malls in South Africa with us.

Take a Diamond walk -Sandton City Mall Johannesburg.

Would you like to take a walk on the most treasured paths in one ofAfrica's most cherished and most renowned strip malls; Sandton city? A sparkly walk would not hurt, be the “well-heeled” couple parading the newly tiled corridor of Sandton City as you get to see some of the world’s most exclusive fashion brands.

Sandton City is situated in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. It invites more than 400 global and neighborhood design brands. The atmosphere at Sandton City is cosmopolitan and sophisticated. You will locate the absolute best of South Africa as it brings to the table - its extensive variety of shops and showrooms, exemplary, contemporary things running from engineering and eating to retail outlets and originators.

This mall is home to many restaurants, including some of the top dining establishments in the city. Donot miss the latest and hottest dining and drinking spots in Johannesburg on the Sandton Sun's sixth floor, which includes a cheese room, interactive kitchen, wine bar and drinking deck with a view over the city. Access is through the hotel or shopping centre.

Just a stone’s throw away from the mall there is also the Liberty Life Theatre on Nelson Mandela Square, which is is a 200-seater theatre that produces and shows an array of outstanding productions, library, restaurants, bars and cinemas.Without a shadow of a doubt, couples would prefer not to pass up a major opportunity as this.

Trading hours at usually from Mondays to Saturdays (Time: 09:00 – 20:00) and Sundays & Public Holidays (Time: 09h00 – 18h00).

See Madiba - Nelson Mandela SquareSandton, Johannesburg

Create beautiful memories at elegant picture zones and have fun while you shop at Nelson Mandela Square, named after one of the world’s most famous legend’s Nelson Mandela. This spot is a popular tourist destination as well as a shopping haven. The Square has stood out as truly newsworthy, and it is great for photos. It has walkway bistros, fine feasting and over 93 selective shops.

Another stunning element to keep an eye out for is the tremendous bronze statue of Nelson Mandela. It is believed that this stature watches over all, especially couples in love. The six-meter bronze statue was etched by Kobus Hattingh and Jacob Maponyane and weighs more than 2.5 tons measuring 2.3 meters from elbow to elbow. The shoulders of the statue are 1.7 meters in width and the shoes are 1-meter long.

For a shopping delight, add some fine dining to your experience with any of the world class eateries or you can make the day out interactive by adding, an excursion to Nelson Mandela Square where you will learn more about the legend, this is a flat out must. This is “home-from-home” environment for the couples, business travelers or for families.

Trading hours at Nelson Mandela Square are usually from Mondays to Saturdays (Time: 09:00 – 20:00) and Sundays & Public Holidays (Time: 09h00 – 18h00).

Explore a naturistic stylish theme - The Mall of Africa - Gauteng Johannesburg

As you take an observant walk through the Mall of Africa, you get to feel the natural rays of light and watch the beautiful sky right there in the mall as you shop indoors. This mall is tailored to fit your convenience with a stylistic theme that enhances the shopping experience.

The Mall of Africa, located in Gauteng, Johannesburg, is an ideal shopping center for love birds. The mall design was inspired by Africa's geological features, as evident by its courts. The Crystal Court is located in the Northern Section of the mall, representing Southern Africa's mineral wealth with sharp geometric patterns. The Great Lakes Court is located the Eastern Section of the mall, representing the Great Lakes mostly of East Africa and has calm and gentle materials. The Desert Court is located in the Southern Section of the mall, representing the Sahara Desert of North Africa and has calm motifs used in traditional Berber carpets. The Oleum Court is located in the Western Section of the mall, representing West Africa's Oil wealth. The Forest Walk Court is in the center of the shopping mall, representing Central Africa and its rain forests.There is something to suit every taste even architecture wise. It is situated in Waterfall City, Midrand, Gauteng. The aggregate retail region is 131 000 square meters, and a gross range of 550 000 square meters. This vast space can accommodate 65,000 cars specifically designed to accommodate, provide space, freedom as well as wonderful scenery for couples.

The mall has over 300 stores, a whopping 40 elevators and its stylistic theme takes its motivation from the backwoods, extraordinary lakes, and the oil, exchange, sand and mineral riches.

Variety is the spice of life - Menyln park – Pretoria

The second largest mall in Africa, located in Tshwane Capital of SA (formerly known as Pretoria).The special thing about Menlyn is that it caters to newlyweds beautifully. There is an abundant of wedding venues in Menlyn, and of course what goes well with romance, weddings and all that great stuff? Shopping!!

Indulge yourself in extreme mold, excellence and solace in the core of South Africa as you take a chilled tour around Menlyn Park, it is a shopping and entertainment centre combined! The architects went all out on this one! They created a tensile shade structures for the grandstands of the multi-purpose arena, which is home to athletic competition, concerts, fashion shows and more.

The amusement does not stop there, you also get to be involved in the history of South Africa by visiting its first event boutique called, Gift Shack and finally for the love of chocolate, don’t forget to stop by the Lindt Chocolate Boutique before heading home! If you’re feeling generous enough, bring treats back home for loved ones.

Trading hours at usually from Mondays to Saturdays (Time: 09:00 – 20:00) and Sundays & Public Holidays (Time: 09h00 – 18h00).

Pocket friendly market - Gateway Mall - Durban

Gateway also known as the Theater of Shopping is viewed as the biggest mallin the Southern Hemisphere located on Umhlanga Ridge in Umhlanga, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Direct Distance from Gateway to Johannesburg, Gauteng is six hundred kilometers which will take you on a scenic six-hour drive or 1 hour by flight. The shopping center has been in existence since 2001. There are an extensive variety of about 400 shops,including universally known brands at costs for all pockets.

This mall has retail chains, silver screens, a theater, and of course general stores for you every day needs.

It is activity filled too! Gateway additionally contains the world’s highest climbing wall, go-kart track, arcade and rides. What’s more? The shops are affordably priced, trading hours are usually from Monday – Thursday (Time: 9:00 - 19:00), Friday – Saturday (Time:9:00 - 21:00), Sunday (Time: 9:00 - 18:00).

Redefine your shopping lifestyle- Canal Walk – Cape Town.

Did you know that walking is one of the nicest ways to explore beautiful canals and rivers? The shopping complex merges the world's most desirable brands with shopping convenience, all in a majestic setting. Canal walk has worked hard to ensure an open and accessible walk without stress, when we say it is the most delightful sights, don’t take our word. Find out for yourself!

The unfolding scenery of a canal-side stroll also takes some beating, where you could you find a mix of wildlife, architecture, brands and the countryside view of course.

This mall is situated in Cape Town, South Africa, very easy and convenient to access. It furnishes you with the most pleasant shopping experience, 400 individual shops including eateries, coffeehouses, apparel, foodstuffs and devices.

Additionally, itfurnishes an excellent framework withamazing offers and deals, and the best brands all under one rooftop. This is a very comfortable and luxurious shopping experience, with amazing treats offered on each level and astretched-out shopping hours of 9am to 9pm

Feel the shore - Victoria and Alfred Waterfront - CapeTown

Set off on a one of a kind trip visit by taking a tour to the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in the core of CapeTown. Situated at the foot of Table Mountain, within a stone’s throw from the Cape Town Stadium and in the heart of Cape Town’s working harbour, the V&A Waterfront offers the visitor an abundance of unforgettable experiences

What is so fantastic about V&A waterfront is the blend of indoor shopping and entertainment venues that merge so seamlessly.

This zone is one of the significant locales for visitors’ attractions, shopping, eateries, boat trips and aquarium.At night, the entire complex comes alive! It offers by a long shot the greatest, most changed choice of locally created mold, adornments, materials, toys, homeware, and so forth. Yet, don't stop there, there's a great deal more to be found in the city.

Spend over 10 hours with your spouse as this stop is usually opened from 9am - 9pm on a daily basis and the watershed is also opened from 10am-7pm. All Shopped out and need some grub? There is more than 80 restaurants so there are choices to suit every palette, from local fresh sea food to international fusion!