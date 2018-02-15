Top Things Business Travellers Look For In Hotels

With more hotels catering for the corporate travellers, the things you look out for in hotels for your business trip widen. But when you’re searching for your next trip, do you know what you’re looking for in these hotels? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, offers some suggestions on what you should look out for in a hotel to accommodate your needs while on business.

In-room and on-site facilities

Usually, many hotel rooms offer a working area and you must remember that you will be working in your accommodation. It’s important to consider all of the things that come in the room and whether these will make good working conditions such as comfortable seating and a desk that can be clearly lit up.

Quick turnaround on dry cleaning

Before booking your business travel hotel, make sure to check if there is a dry cleaning service or at least an iron and ironing board in your room. You will want to arrive at meetings looking presentable and it can be a nightmare when your hotel room doesn’t even have the basics.

Up-to-date technology

There’s nothing worse than getting to your hotel to realise all their tech is outdated. Make sure your hotel has up-to-date technology and brand new inventions that can make your stay a little easier.

Free and reliable Wi-Fi

There is nothing worse than arriving at your business travel hotel to realise you have to pay for the Wi-Fi and it’s not even that reliable. Make sure you check to see if the internet is free and has no limit because you probably won’t appreciate being signed out of the Wifi after an hour.

In-room dining

If you are busy working away to meet a deadline, going out to experience the local food may not seem like an option. This why in-room dining is important. Hence, be sure to check if the hotel offers this facility and what times throughout the day to see if it is suitable for your itinerary.