Eyebrow Wig: The New Trend?

Photo credit - Red cashe world

So I came across this interesting video where women were fixing eyebrow wigs. Well I found it kind of weird that people could actually wear wigs on their brows.

For some, wearing a wig on the eyebrow is a solution to thinning eyebrows.

When it comes to eyebrows, women can be just creative with anything from tattoos to pencils and a wig shouldn’t come as a surprise. Should it?

But is it something that you would like to try for fuller eyebrows. Like you just get up one day, shave all your eyebrows and fix a wig there?

From what I saw online, fixing the wig makes your brow fuller giving you a great look.

However, some have had bad experiences trying to fix the wig on despite following instructions