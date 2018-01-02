From Joblessness To An Award Winning Fashion Entrepreneur

Designs From the Prince & Princess collection

I still can’t decipher why some Ghanaian graduates feel proud to join the unemployed graduate association when there are a lot of untapped opportunities in Ghana.

It’s a matter of choice as people would always say. Yeah it is but Princess Nina Naab, has opted to move out of a state of unemployed to a successful fashion entrepreneur within a space of two years.

How did she do that? You asked?

Well this is it.

“After I graduated from College of Technology (IPMC), in 2015 it was so difficult getting a job so I thought of doing something to keep me going and fashion came to mind although I had no support.”

Upon receiving her monthly upkeep money of Ghc100.00, she invested all into buying two smock dresses and posted it on Facebook.

After posting it on Facebook, a customer showed interest and eventually purchased one on credit. The second dress was bought three days afterwards on cash.

At this moment she believed in the success of the business but her family and friends thought otherwise

“Questions like your finances are low so how do you start this business? Some relatives were like you should get an office job and forget this "smock thing," She said in an interview with modernghana.com

“People never believed in me but it all started to make sense in 2016 when business started booming,” she added.

At a point, she contemplated backing out but sticking around has made all the difference.

Smock is a plaid shirt which was worn by kings in the three northern regions of Ghana but is now popular across Ghana and even in southern Burkina Faso. The smock originated in the northern region of Ghana.

Over the last three years, a crop of young entrepreneurs are transforming how it is designed by making them into contemporary modern outfits, shoes, bags and other fashion accessories.

This move has attracted the younger generation into purchasing it and has also opened new business frontiers.

Batakari Fashions, Fugu Batakari Market GH, Batakari for Ladies are among online shops in Ghana selling smock outfits.

Now back to Princess. Her smock business called Prince & Princess Collections, has provided jobs to 5 people and now has a show room in Tamale in the Northern Region with the aim of opening more showrooms across the country.

Her designs are currently available in the USA, UK, China, India, Denmark among others and her designs encompasses shoes, bags, bowties, neckties, purses and shirts.

“Fashion shows got me motivated and I had always wanted my designs showcased on major platforms across the globe. Prince & Princess Collections have been featured on 7 different fashion shows within 2years of its existence.

As part of a diversification move, Princess Naab plans to establish an education centre to train young women with passion for the fashion industry.

Winning the Most Influential Female Fashion Designer of the year 2017 only means bracing herself to keep up with the game and even do more.

Princess Naab, Middle after a fashion event.