How To Style Your Natural Hair Into Bun The Easy Way

Photo credit - Pinterest

Natural hair medium length bun

Medium length natural hair is a really great length as it allows your hair to be molded to create many different types of styles. If you have medium length natural hair, then a bun is a great style to wear when you’re pressed for time.

Buns for short hair

Buns for short hair may mean adding extensions or bun pieces. Alternately, they may just mean that you need to think outside the box a little bit.

Its possible to bun even short natural hair as is seen in this video. So, if you were worried that you’d be left out of the bun game just because your natural hair is short, we’ve got you covered.

If you can make a puff or two in your hair, then your hair is long enough for a bun. If you need to make two puff, simply install them one on top of the other so that you can join and then bun, both ponytails.

Bun with weaves or extensions

Creating a bun with weaves or extensions is as simple as 1-2-3. The process is also very quick and simply involves attaching the extension piece to your hair and then wrapping it around and securing it with hair pins.

The weave or extension piece may be left as free hair or may be braided or twisted before being attached to the hair with an elastic band or hair combs depending on the type of extension you are using to creating your bun.

Bun with bangs

The versatility of buns means that you can always get creative and add different elements to your bun game. You may try a bun with a half up, half done hairstyle or you could rock your bun with bangs.