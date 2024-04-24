Medikal arrives in London for O2 arena May concert

Celebrated rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong better known as Medikal has arrived in London ahead of his much-publicised concert at the Indigo O2 arena on May 3, 2024.

Medikal left Ghana on Tuesday, April 23 with his team. Videos show the iconic rapper conversing with his team members while being welcomed at the Heathrow airport in London.

The show promises to be electrifying. He is expected to enchant patrons with all his monster-hit songs. Dancehall star Shatta Wale is just one of the many top Ghanaian artists joining Medikal on stage.

Ahead of his concert, the 'Too Risky' hitmaker has urged Ghanaians and his fans in the UK to show up at the concert to witness an exhilarating show on the night.

By Reagan Mends